It's the soundtrack of summer—no, not "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter. We're talking about that iconic Mister Softee jingle, tempting New Yorkers young and old alike with the promise of soft serve and sweet treats. The ice cream vans are ubiquitous on New York City streets when the temperatures start to rise, but you won't have to strain your ears trying to hear for that whimsical jingle next time you're craving a King Cone or a Chocolate Dip—the Mister Softee app makes it way easier to track down a truck.

Though Mister Softee is a throwback that's been serving the New York area since the 1950s, the ice-cream truck company is solidly in the digital era with its own smartphone app, available on both the App Store and Google Play. You don't even need to set up an account to utilize the application, which grants user the ability to plug in their zip code (the app assures that it won't save your location data) and track down the nearest Mister Softee trucks in the area.

“Looking for the popular Mister Softee ice cream truck? Look no further, our popular and beloved trucks are now easier to find with our mobile app,” reads the app's description. “Find the closest Mister Softee truck to you, set up your next ice cream party and more all from the app!”

Even more convenient, the mobile app allows sweet tooths to see exactly how long each truck has been parked at a given location by simply tapping on the truck icon, so you can gauge whether you have enough time to walk over before the vehicle gets moving on. Along with mapping the closest trucks to you, the app allows you to view the entire Mister Softee menu (and maybe expand from that basic vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles?), reserve a truck for your next ice cream-themed party and more.

That's all much easier than physically chasing that Mister Softee truck down the street, right?