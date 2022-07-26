Choco Taco has gone the way of the Kudos bars, chocolate Dunkaroos and too many other beloved ’90s snacks. Klondike announced on Monday, July 25, that what many believed to be an ice cream truck staple is no longer being made.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” the company, owned by Unilever, said in a statement. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”

RECOMMENDED: New Yorkers react to the potential closure of Papaya King

You don't know what you have until it's gone, and if you've tried ordering on Instacart or scouted your local bodega for Choco Tacos today, you've probably realized the inevitable: They're gone.

But don’t give up all hope. Choco Taco devotees can still find the ice cream taco treat atop (where else?) an elaborate shake in midtown, where it’s been a staple of the Black Tap menu.

Until supplies imminently run out, Black Tap Midtown will be serving their Churro Choco Taco CrazyShake. The $17 dessert (more like a meal) is a cinnamon toast crunch shake served in a cup with a vanilla frosted cinnamon toast crunch rim topped with a Choco Taco, churros, whipped cream and dulce de leche. Choco Tacos will not be sold separately.

Rumor has it some Good Humor vendors around the city also have their last Choco Tacos in stock, and the timing is perfect for a specialty artisanal ice cream taco spot to open somewhere in the city…we’ll be waiting.