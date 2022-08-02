This chocolatey frozen taco cocktail will fill the hole left by the Choco Taco

It will be available at this midtown bar all throughout August.

If you're still lamenting the death of the beloved Choco Taco, you might want to plan an excursion to midtown Manhattan's Amy Fontaine this month, where patrons will get to indulge in a chocolatey frozen taco-inspired cocktail dubbed Tacotini all throughout August.

Created by Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories, a Brooklyn-based hospitality group, the Tacotini is made with tequila Cazadores, amaro, cold brew and heavy cream. It looks exactly like a taco in a glass and tastes absolutely delicious.

If it's a more classic version of the now discontinued Klondike treat that you're after, here's where you can still indulge in your last Choco Taco in NYC (pro tip: get there as soon as you can as supplies will imminently run out).

Perhaps, you might want to make the Tacotini at home for your next dinner party, as a way to celebrate one of the most iconic '90s snacks that Americans nostalgically associate with the flair of freedom and youth. To that intent, below find the recipe for the Tacotini. Cheers!

Photograph: Courtesy of Muddling Memories

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces tequila Cazadores blanco

2 ounces Chicory cold brew

.50 ounce heavy cream or coconut cream (for non dairy requests)

.50 ounce Averna amaro

.50-ounce waffle cone syrup (vanilla, cinnamon, almond)

Sea salt

Garnish: Chocolate fudge shell rim and dry roasted peanuts

Instructions

1. Add tequila Cazadores blanco, Chicory cold brew, heavy cream, Averna, waffle cone syrup and sea salt into a shaker.

2. Dry shake for 10 seconds then add 3 ice cubes and shake for another 5 seconds.

3. Strain into a coupe glass that has been rimmed with fudge shell chocolate and rolled in dry roasted peanuts.

4. Serve with a smile—and enjoy!