Here's where you can party in costume in NYC this Purim

The weather is blissful. Adam Rippon is a triumph. RuPaul's Drag Race is raging on. You just finished Queer Eye and you're feeling inspired. But what occasion do you have to go out and look fabulous in the grim final days of the February calendar?

Don't worry; my tribe's got your back. Enter Purim, the Jewish festival of costumes, drinking and debauchery, based on the proto-feminist and fully thrilling story of Esther (which really demands a Marion Cotillard adaptation). Tradition calls for a reading of the Megillah—or scrolls—and to drink until you can't tell Esther from her uncle Mordecai. OK! With the holiday going down tomorrow night, you better start stapling your look together now. Here's where you can throw on a mask and get down in NYC on Wednesday, February 28:

11th Annual LGBTQ+ Purim Ball JCC Manhattan, February 28 at 7pm; $30, at the door $35

For a queer take on the ancient holiday, head to the JCC for traditional and egalitarian Megillah readings at 7pm, followed by drinks, dinner and dancing from 8:30pm to midnight.

House of Esther: Immersive Purim Experience The Paper Box, Brooklyn, February 28 and March 1 at 8pm; $25–$30

Step into Esther's world at this two-day Sleep No More-style event hosted by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. The evening features interactive vignettes by Lost & Found Project and Sandler Gera followed by drinks and dancing.

Purim: Night of a Thousand Faces House of Yes, Brooklyn, Feb 28 at 10pm; $15–$25, before 11pm free with RSVP

Masquerade-based debauchery is pretty much House of Yes’s specialty, so bring your wildest look for this costume-mandatory rager. Music for the evening comes courtesy of Anna Morgan, Busquelo, Joro Boro, Idil Mese, David Kiss and Hungry March Band. Expect plenty of go-go dancing, body painting and, of course, the hora.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.