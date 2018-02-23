An unprecedented five NYC queens will be on season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race

An unprecedented five NYC queens will dominate the upcoming tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. With a statistical one-in-three chance of claiming yet another crown, one of the five new divas could easily join locals like Bianca del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen and Sasha Velour in the halls of Valhalla. Based on what we've seen, this year's crop may be the best assortment yet. You heard it here: We're predicting that three of these girls will make the top five. And based on the official announcement promo, Mama Ru looks pretty pleased with our girls, too.

Here's a full breakdown of what you can expect from season 10’s crop of New Yorkers.

Aquaria

The 21-year-old drag prodigy has made a name for herself at Fashion Week and LadyFag events with a stunningly-curated aesthetic and mean girl attitude. She currently co-hosts the Museum of Sex's All-Stars viewings every Thursday.

Monet X-Change

Photograph: Courtesy VH1

If you've been out in Manhattan over the last few years, you've likely witnessed this powerhouse multihyphenate in action. Though her Instagram is a showcase of snatched looks, her live performances guarantee flips, death drops and plenty of comedy. She posts All Stars Tea recaps every week.

Miz Cracker

Photograph: Courtesy VH1

Bob the Drag Queen's drag daughter is sure to bring her family's signature vicious wit with her, along with heaps of self-deprecation and the ability to destroy an Aqua lip sync. You can catch her All-Stars recap series Review with a Jew every week.

Dusty Ray Bottoms

Photograph: Courtesy VH1

As with Sasha Velour and Rosé, it once again behooves an NYC queen to introduce a new eyebrow lewk to the world. The apocalyptic biker bitch brings Broadway training and an arsenal of neon-splattered looks to the game. You can often catch her at The Monster’s The Look Queen on the last Sunday of every month.

Yuhua Hamasaki

Photograph: Courtesy VH1

High energy, high camp and serving glamour out of a J-Pop fantasia, Hamasaki promises to bring a richly-inhabited Asian culture lexicon to the show. The chipper diva can be spotted at hubs like Therapy and Metropolitan on any given night.

RuPaul's Drag Race season ten premieres Thursday, March 22 at 8pm with 90 minute episodes, followed by a half-hour of Untucked! Meanwhile, All Stars 3 is still going strong—and here's where you can watch it.

