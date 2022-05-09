Crew hospitality group has been helping New Yorkers fake sailing photos since 2014 when it opened Grand Banks in far west Tribeca—more precisely, on a wooden schooner docked on the Hudson River. Pilot followed on another schooner in Brooklyn Bridge Park in 2017, and today, the Crew team operates four seaside (or sea-top) spots citywide. Now, it's trying its hand on land with the opening of Holywater this Wednesday, May 11.

Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Lyle Thompson

Holywater is a return to Tribeca—a few blocks inland. It still evokes nautical notions via decorative maritime literature, cozy, ship cabin spaces and with aesthetic oceanic strokes like bronze mermaids and a lacquered faux-hammerhead shark mounted near the bar. Its website also boasts a testimonial from the actor and area resident Harvey Keitel (“I love this joint!”), who is credited as playing “Blue Whale customer” in the 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows, perhaps foreshadowing this very venture.

In keeping with the theme, Holywater’s dinner menu is abundant with seafood like oysters, clams, shrimp, lobster, and of course a couple of seafood towers. There are also a few caviar preparations including atop tater tots, in addition to larger plates like lobster frites, crawfish étouffée, burgers and steak.

Photograph: Courtesy of Douglas Lyle Thompson

Cocktails number the titular Holywater with rum, cognac, Chartreuse, lemon, grapefruit, bitters and a scorch of fire, sazeracs, sidecars and a boozy Arnold Palmer. Beer and wine are also available. Reservations are accepted for the dining room, and the bar is open to walk-ins only.

Holywater is located at 112 Reade Street. It will be open daily from 5pm beginning Wednesday, May 11.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.





