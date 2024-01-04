By now, you've probably heard that it's likely going to snow in New York this weekend. But how much precipitation are we actually talking about?

What’s the expected snow forecast for NYC this weekend?

As usual, predictions range from "it might not even snow" to "stock up on water and food supplies because you're going to be stuck inside for a week."

As of this moment in time, it seems like most forecasts are anticipating an impactful storm that will not, however, leave us incapacitated.

According to NBC New York, the best chance to see powder will be north and west of New York City. The metro area, on the other hand, will probably be treated to mix of rain and snow.

The outlet also reports that, currently, snow totals for the five boroughs are in the 1-to-3-inch range.

What about rain?

As of now, the powerful storm is expected to make its way towards the New York area late Saturday night into Sunday.

More specifically, temperatures will likely fall to the high 30s on Friday and stay there as an unpleasant mix of snow and rain—sleet!—starts its much-anticipated descent.

How long will the snowstorm last?

In terms of length, experts suggest it will likely stop raining and snowing by Sunday night.

In fact, according to meteorologists, Monday is going to be a bright, beautiful, sunny day devoid of any sort of precipitation. Oddly enough, we're looking forward to both weather forecasts.