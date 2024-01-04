New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Snow in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

How much snow NYC could get this weekend: expected forecast as snowstorm approaches

Snow totals could reach 3 inches!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

By now, you've probably heard that it's likely going to snow in New York this weekend. But how much precipitation are we actually talking about?

What’s the expected snow forecast for NYC this weekend?

As usual, predictions range from "it might not even snow" to "stock up on water and food supplies because you're going to be stuck inside for a week."

As of this moment in time, it seems like most forecasts are anticipating an impactful storm that will not, however, leave us incapacitated.

According to NBC New York, the best chance to see powder will be north and west of New York City. The metro area, on the other hand, will probably be treated to mix of rain and snow.

The outlet also reports that, currently, snow totals for the five boroughs are in the 1-to-3-inch range.

What about rain? 

As of now, the powerful storm is expected to make its way towards the New York area late Saturday night into Sunday.

More specifically, temperatures will likely fall to the high 30s on Friday and stay there as an unpleasant mix of snow and rain—sleet!—starts its much-anticipated descent. 

How long will the snowstorm last?

In terms of length, experts suggest it will likely stop raining and snowing by Sunday night.

In fact, according to meteorologists, Monday is going to be a bright, beautiful, sunny day devoid of any sort of precipitation. Oddly enough, we're looking forward to both weather forecasts.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.