A massive snowstorm is expected to hit New York this weekend

The first major snow storm of the season is reportedly heading our way.

Snow lovers, brace yourselves for a (potentially) remarkable weekend ahead as AccuWeather reports that “millions in the Northeast could soon experience their first widespread significant winter storm of the season and maybe years.”

Specifically, meteorologists are predicting that the storm from the Pacific will touch upon the southern Plains, land in the Gulf of Mexico and reach as far as the mid-Atlantic and New England starting Saturday through Sunday.

When will it snow in NYC?

AccuWeather experts haven't shared specifics yet but ABC reports that "the storm is expected to blossom across the Southern states to start the weekend" before moving our way closer to Sunday morning.

How much snow is due to fall in NYC?

Believe it or not, the last time that an inch of snow accumulated on the ground in New York City from a single storm was in February of 2022, nearly two years ago, so the severe weather alert has got everyone on edge.

Of course, we won’t know if and how much precipitation will actually hit us until then but experts are warning motorists about potentially deteriorating travel conditions—both for drivers and folks scheduled to fly in and out of the region.

“Property owners may want to brush the dust off their snow shovels and snow blowers and have ice-melting compounds ready,” suggests a report from AccuWeather. ”Highway departments and townships may also want to review their plan of action ahead of the storm.”

Should we get ready for one of the worst snow storms in NYC history? We’ll have to wait and see.

NYC Weekly Snow Meter: SIGNS OF LIFE! A late-weekend storm could get interesting. A general lack of cold air casts some doubt on noteworthy snowfall, but we’ll have to watch this one. Video updates and more on the way this week! pic.twitter.com/TEIQlB5IYZ — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 1, 2024

