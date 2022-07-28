New York
Zabar's
Photograph: Shutterstock

How to get a free babka from Zabar's today only

You can choose between a chocolate or cinnamon treat.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Sweet tooths, unite: iconic Upper West Side destination Zabar's is having an online flash sale today only, offering gourmands the chance to grab a free babka until tonight at 11:59pm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zabar's & Co. Inc. (@zabars)

Keep in mind, though, that the buy-one-get-one-free deal cannot be applied to an existing Z-Peat subscription (that would be the eatery's repeat delivery program).

It's fairly easy to get your free babka, here is what you've got to do: head to Zabar's' website, put two babkas in your cart, use coupon code BABKASALE at checkout and wait for your order to arrive. 

You can choose between the chocolate and cinnamon versions of the treat. Obviously, you should order one of each (you can make use of the promotion twice in total, in case you're looking to stock your freezer with free babkas).

Speaking of flavors: as expected, folks took to the comments section of Zabar's' Instagram account to discuss the merits and inferiorities of the two versions of the sweet cake.

"I beg your pardon? Cinnamon takes a back seat to no babka," one user wrote on Instagram. "People love cinnamon. It should be on tables in restaurants along with salt and pepper. Any time someone says, 'Oh, this is so good. What is in this?,' the answer is invariably 'cinnamon.' Cinnamon. Again and again." This babka-loving writer happens to agree with the latter assessment, although other Zabar's followers seem to be die-hard chocolate fiends.

Yet another fan moved away from conversations about the superiority of one ingredient over the other to speak exactly what is likely on everyone's mind after a mere glimpse of the babka: "This is porn."

