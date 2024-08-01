You know fall is not too far away when you start hearing conversations about Saturday Night Live and how to snag tickets to one of the most famous New York-based late night shows.

This upcoming season in particular will prove to be super exciting: SNL turns 50 years old, so we can imagine that there will be a few special episodes to mark the important anniversary.

Not many know that passes to the program are actually completely free, although you'll have to enter a lottery to secure them.

The raffle is now officially open for entries through the end of the month, so set some time aside to input all of your information before SNL comes back on air on September 28.

How can I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

The primary way to snag tickets to Saturday Night Live involves an email lottery that prospective audience members have to register for in August. Lottery submissions will stay open until August 31 at 11:59pm.

To submit a ticket request, you need to send an email to SNLtickets@nbcuni.com in which you will include your full name, email address and the reason why you want to be part of the studio audience.

Keep in mind that each household is only permitted a single ticket request and that you cannot choose the date of the show you would like to attend. Also, entering the lottery does not guarantee you a pass. If your entry gets selected, you will receive two tickets to a specific show that will be randomly selected.

How much do Saturday Night Live tickets cost?

SNL tickets are completely free!

Photograph: NBC

Are there standby tickets to Saturday Night Live?

If your ticket request was not chosen or you forgot to send your information in on time, you still have a shot to attend a taping: standby tickets are available every week.

To request a standby ticket, you're going to want to follow this reservation link, which goes live at 10am on the Thursday before every show day. You'll have the option to request up to four standby tickets for either the 8pm rehearsal or the 11:30pm show. Make sure to include your full name, email address and number of people in your party using that link.

You'll receive an email if your reservation can be accommodated.

If you do snag the passes, remember that your entire party has to check in at the standby line on site between 6 to 7pm on the Friday before the show with a photo ID in hand.

Here is the hard part: once there, you are going to have to stay on line until midnight when standby cards will be given out.

Although they sound fancy, the passes still don't guarantee you admission: you'll know you got lucky once you actually sit down inside the studio.

What are the requirements to attend a Saturday Night Live taping?

Tickets are not the only requirement to attend an SNL taping. Guests, in fact, must all be 16 years or older (whether accompanied by an adult or not) and everyone must present a valid photo ID upon arrival.

Can't seem to get your hands on any sort of ticket? Opt for a behind-the-scenes tour at NBC Studios instead!