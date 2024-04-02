How to get tickets for The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 tour in NYC, including price

More than three decades after they were first formed, The Smashing Pumpkins continue to be one of the most recognizable names in alternative music and their impact on American goth and hipster culture is absolutely indisputable.

Whether it’s their iconic, melancholic hit “1979” or their angsty teenage anthem “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” their upcoming tour is sure to provide plenty of moments filled with nostalgic catharsis. One year after the release of their album ATUM, the band is going on tour and making an essential stop in NYC. Here’s all you need to know about tour dates, where to get tickets, and more.

RECOMMENDED: Here are the best 10 concerts to see in NYC this spring

When are The Smashing Pumpkins going on a North American tour?

The Smashing Pumpkins are going to start their tour in the UK on July 6th, 2024, before making their way through France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece. They’ll finally make it to this side of the pond in late July, starting in DC and moving through Canada.

When are Smashing Pumpkins playing in NYC?

The Smashing Pumpkins’ NYC concert will take place on August 5th at Citi Field in Queens as part of the Saviours Tour with Green Day.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.

How much will tickets cost?

Right now, prices range from $123 and go all the way up to $1,156 for VIP packages.

Who is supporting The Smashing Pumpkins?

The Smashing Pumpkins, who are originally from Chicago, have a cult following all around the world. They first became known in the 80s and 90s for the barrier-breaking sounds that blended elements of rock, alternative, grunge, punk, goth, metal, pop and other genres together.

This particular concert will happen with Green Day, so you’re really getting two concerts for the price of one. This year, Green Day is celebrating the 30th year anniversary of their hit “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot,” both of which they promise to play in their entirety at the concert.