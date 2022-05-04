How to get tickets to Harry Styles' exclusive NY concert this month

If you were unable to snag tickets to Harry Styles' much-anticipated New York concerts a few months ago, listen up: the global superstar is taking the stage for a One Night Only in New York show at UBS Arena on Long Island on May 20. The best part? All tickets cost a mere $25, including taxes and fees.

The special performance is in celebration of Styles' new album, Harry's House, which actually drops on the same day as the concert. Lucky attendees will therefore get to see Styles perform his newest songs for the very first time.

To snag tickets to the show, you're going to want to register for the general verified fan pre-sale starting tomorrow at NOON EST. You can do that right here. Tonight, you'll get an email confirming whether or not you've been verified and therefore qualify to buy tickets. Needless to say, passes are in high demand, so make sure to register and constantly check your email.

The 28-year-old artist will perform a similar concert for a British crowd on May 24 as well. One Night Only in London will take place at the O2 Academy Brixton and pre-sale tickets for that are currently available as well. Here's how to get passes for that show.

Given the fanfare over the Harry Styles pop-up that opened on Broome Street back in March, we expect the show to be completely sold out—so get on that registration ASAP.

