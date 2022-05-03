Larynxes at the ready. For one night only, international music megastar, twenty-first-century style(s) icon and all-round pop legend Harry Styles is playing in London to celebrate the launch of his new album ‘Harry’s House’, which goes global on May 20.

If you want to scream your heart out at the sheer excitement of seeing, hearing and experiencing a bit of the old Styles magic then you’ll need to get your paws on a ticket for May 24 at the O2 Academy in Brixton pretty sharpish. For those that are fancy and have an American Express card, you’ll be able to bypass the booking skirmishes and opt for the early access presale on Tuesday May 10, from 9am. Mere mortals can take their chances at 10am on Wednesday May 11 via the ticket site.

Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the UK tour later this year, which will include two Wembley Stadium shows, but this is Harry, live, in the flesh, this month.

Obviously Harry is big news. He’s been making headlines and topping charts and selling out venues worldwide ever since his One Direction days, but it’s since he launched his solo career that his particular star has ascended. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Dunkirk’ in July 2017 and became the first British artist with a #1 debut single, album and film all in the same year.

Album three has been a while in the making. It was waaay back in 2019 when ‘A Fine Line’ was released, before our ’Arry escaped the curse of the tricky second album by topping the Billboard 200 with his second US Number One album, and providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since those charts began in the ’90s. His new single ’As It Was’ from ‘Harry’s House’ was released on April 1 this year and has since sat uncompromisingly at the top of pretty much every chart going, breaking streaming records left, right and centre. Suffice to say that musically, his powers are undiminished, his star undimmed.

But part of the reason Harry is adored is because of his trailblazing fashion looks – redefining who can wear what, and bringing a bit of much-needed glamour (and decadent velvet) into our lives. So, in between album releases we’ve been getting our Styles fashion-fix by checking out the incredible ruffled Gucci gown he wore for the cover of American Vogue at the Fashioning Masculinities exhibition at the V&A and following the fortunes of the JW Anderson ‘craftcore’ cardi he wore back in 2020 going viral on TikTok. Luckily, if his appearance at Coachella last week in a sequined jumpsuit and shiny boots is anything to go by, then we’re in for a visual treat. He doesn’t seem to be going for smart-casual anytime soon.

Hopefully we can get to bask in the full-on wattage of Styles stardom at the O2, now Harry’s in the house. Roll on May 24.

O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell Rd, SW9 9SL.

