How to snag free lunch from Grubhub tomorrow

Are you finding it hard to actually take lunch these days? Well, you're not alone.

According to a new survey conducted by Grubhub, 81% of full-time employees in New York value lunch more than they did pre-pandemic but find it very difficult to take a break in the middle of the day. That's why the delivery platform is offering the entire city free lunch of up to $15 tomorrow from 11am to 2pm. You read that right: free lunch for all!

To make use of the promotion, simply download the Grubhub app or head to the company's official website and use promo code FREELUNCH. If you miss tomorrow's offer, worry not: Grubhub will soon be sharing a $5 off promo code—just keep checking this website for details about it.

In a clever gimmick, the company is also offering to send you a calendar meeting invite tomorrow so that "employees are reminded that the priority is having a great lunch." After all, according to the survey, one-third of working New Yorkers say don't take a break because their calendar is booked during traditional lunch times.

The study, based on a sampling of 1,000 New Yorkers, also highlighted a few other key findings. Nearly 60% of local workers say lunch helps them reset during a hectic work day, for example. New Yorkers also apparently order delivery eight times more often than pick-up orders during midday hour.

As for what restaurants are most popular for lunch, the survey mentions Toasties, Pick a Bagel on West End Avenue, H & H Bagels, Alfalfa and Chop't.

While gearing up for tomorrow's promotion, you might want to consult our list of best restaurants in New York and get some lunch inspiration.

