How to watch NYC’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2024 on TV and livestream

Every year since 1762, New Yorkers clad in glorious green clothing have filled the city's streets for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. The annual occasion is the nation's oldest (dating back before the signing of the Declaration of Independence) and the biggest (with more than 150,000 marchers and 2 million spectators).

This weekend, you can head to Fifth Avenue to be a part of the time-honored New York City tradition. We've got a detailed guide for how to experience the parade in real life. But if you'd rather stay home and watch the parade from your couch with a Guinness in hand, we wouldn't blame you. In that spirit, here's how to make the most of watching the parade on TV or livestream.

RECOMMENDED: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC guide to the route, dates and more

Photograph: Raydene Salinas

When is NYC’s St Patrick’s Day Parade?

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

How can I watch NYC's St Patrick’s Day Parade on TV and livestream?

If you want to stay home and avoid the crowds, you can do so on TV or livestream. For TV, watch the parade on NBC 4 New York with coverage by Gus Rosendale, Rana Novini, Tommy Smyth, and Treasa Goodwin Smyth. For livestream coverage, watch on NBC New York's website or the NYC St. Patrick's Day website.

The parade will also be shown on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, and PlayCozi.

What time does coverage start?

Coverage starts at 11am when the parade beings. TV coverage wraps up around 3pm.

Who is the grand marshal for the 2024 parade?

This year's grand marshal is Margaret C. “Maggie” Timoney, the President & CEO of Heineken USA based in White Plains, New York. She's a trailblazing leader who is the the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major beer company in the US.

Who's marching in the parade?

More than 150,000 people march each year in the parade, including pipe bands, Gaelic societies, veterans, firefighters, and many more. To get a sense of just how big this parade is, the "line of march" which is basically a program for the event, runs 17 pages long.

What's this year's route?

The parade begins at 44th Street, marching up Fifth Avenue—past St. Patrick's Cathedral at 50th Street—all the way to 79th Street.