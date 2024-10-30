How to watch the 2024 NYC Marathon on TV at home

Not planning on catching 2024 NYC Marathon runners on the route this year but still want to be part of all the fun? Take a seat on your comfiest couch and watch the race in real time by tuning into one of the many broadcasting options available.

You can cheer the runners while watching them on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 8am to 1pm or on the ABC app and ABC7NY.com from 7am to 1pm. Pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth kicks off on WABC-TV at 7am.

ESPN2 and ESPN.com will also show the marathon from 8am to 11:30am.

Keep in mind that the official end time of the race is actually at 10pm so all these different at-home viewing options will only allow you to witness the very beginning of the massive event.

May we offer some advice? Given the fact that the weather is supposed to be beautiful on Sunday (low-to-mid 60s, you'll only need a sweater if heading outside!), why not watch the morning kickoff on TV (or whatever device functions as your TV at home) and catch the second portion of the race out in the streets? There will be plenty of people cheering the runners all around town, and local businesses have already revealed that they will be serving special drinks, food options and goodies tied to the athletic event.

It is sure to be a fun time... especially after a weekend spent binge-eating candies and drinking cocktails while celebrating Halloween.