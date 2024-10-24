For all of New York’s marathoners, there’s a prize beyond the medal this year. The New York Road Runners organization announced today that after trekking 26.2 miles next Sunday, November 3, marathon participants will be offered free and discounted admissions to some of the city’s well-loved attractions. Museums, historical sites, Broadway shows, and more all across the city are included in NYRR’s first Beyond the Finish Line program this year.

“Every year, thousands of runners and millions of spectators flock to New York City for the TCS New York City Marathon,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, the CEO of New York Road Runners. “By collaborating with other iconic New York institutions that are synonymous with the city, we will extend the impact of the marathon long after runners cross the finish line in Central Park.”

Most of the action is taking place on Monday, November 4 after marathon runners have rested. If they haven’t caught The Lion King or Aladdin on Broadway yet, New York Road Runners are hosting showings with discounted tickets and a discussion panel afterwards. All runners will also walk away from the stagings with a special commemorative gift!

Photograph: Filip Wolak

After completing two dozen miles over five boroughs, many marathoners might not want to stand up for a few days. But if they’re feeling up to celebrating their accomplishment, some of the biggest art museums around the city are offering discounts on November 4.

By showing a medal when buying tickets, marathon finishers can count on inexpensive tickets to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art. All three museums are offering finishers and their supporters early access to the museum, while The Met is hosting a breakfast celebration.

“We encourage all marathon participants and their families to run to one of the amazing arts groups that New York Road Runners have partnered with on this exciting initiative,” said NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo.

Those who complete the race can also look forward to perks at One World Observatory, the Jackie Robinson Museum, and SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, amongst others. The full list of rewards can be found here at New York Road Runners’ website.