It's always a good time to go to the west side's scenic Hudson River Park, but this summer especially so: the waterfront green space turns the big two-five this year and they’re celebrating with more than 400 free events hosted from May through November. Yes, we said 400.

And with that breadth of activity, there truly is an event for everyone. Along with returning favorites like the Hudson River Dance Festival, Blues BBQ Festival, Jazz at Pier 84 and SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival, attendees can enjoy dance classes, from salsa to Bollywood; an outdoor fitness series presented by Lululemon, including yoga and HIIT workouts; sustainability initiatives like wildlife walking tours and STEM programming, and more.

“Nothing makes us happier than seeing our visitors enjoying themselves on Hudson River Park’s beautiful, landscaped piers,” said Noreen Doyle, the President & CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust. “Our 2023 calendar is filled with musical, science, dance, environmental and fitness programs designed to elicit smiles, sweat and tapping toes for every age group. We’re grateful to Hudson River Park Friends for supporting our 25th anniversary programming season and for enriching the Park experience for our guests.”

Check out the full 2023 events calendar from Hudson River Park below:

DANCE

Hudson River Dance Festival

June 8 & 9 | 7pm | Pier 63 at W 23rd Street

Presented by Hudson River Park and The Joyce Theater, the Hudson River Dance Festival assembles some of today’s most exciting dance companies for two spectacular free shows. Set against the stunning backdrop of sunset over the Hudson River, the two-day festival brings street dance, tap, ballet and modern dance to the Pier 63 lawn for an unforgettable performance. This year’s lineup includes Ayodele Casel, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, The Missing Element and the Paul Taylor Dance Company.

Sunset Salsa

Thursdays, June 1 – Aug 31 | 6:30pm beginner lessons; 7:15pm open dance | Pier 76 at W 34th Street

Make HRPK’s Pier 76 into your own personal dance floor at Sunset Salsa! Every Thursday this season, dance the night away under the skyline with world-renowned dancer, instructor and producer Talía Castro-Pozo and her lineup of incredibly talented friends. Celebrated as “The Woman of Salsa” by Latina Magazine, Talía is trained in everything from Ballroom to Jazz.

Bollywood & Bhangra

Saturdays, June 3 – Aug 26 | 10am | Pier 63 at W 23rd Street

For the first time, Bollywood and Bhangra dance lessons will be offered throughout the summer season, and offers the perfect way to start your weekend. Originating in India, bhangra highlights rhythm, expression and passion through a high-energy folk dance with origins from Punjab in India and Pakistan. Dancers are invited to learn techniques from New York City’s Ajna Dance Company and the experience is adaptable to all levels and abilities. These lessons are also excellent as fitness classes!

MUSIC

Blues BBQ Festival

August 19 | 1pm | Pier 76 at W 34th Street

Get ready for the best free music and food festival in Manhattan! This day-long festival invites exceptional blues artists to perform on our stage. Come for a Saturday filled with great food, great company and great music. All ages are welcome. Musicians and food and beverage lineup to be announced.

Sunset on the Hudson

Fridays, June 2 – September 1 | 7pm | Pier 45 at Christopher Street

Sunset on the Hudson brings the sounds of summer right to Hudson River Park with established and emerging New York City-based artists featuring a wide range of genres. There’s no better way to kick off the weekend than with an evening of spectacular live music and signature Hudson River Park sunset right on the riverfront. From brass to choral, bass and more, there is something for everyone. Bring your own picnic!

Jazz at Pier 84

Wednesdays, May 31 – August 30 | 7pm | Pier 84 at W 44th Street

It wouldn’t be summer in Hudson River Park without Jazz at Pier 84! Swing by Hell’s Kitchen and join us in celebrating all things jazz, all summer long. As a spirited tribute to New York City’s storied history, this series features local jazz legends with a lineup of free performances on Manhattan’s riverfront. Presented by the Jazz Foundation of America.

Photograph: courtesy of Hudson River Park | Dance classes at Hudson River Park

Healthy on the Hudson

Weeknights, May 30 – September 1 | 6:30-7:30pm, unless otherwise noted | Various locations

Turning the Park’s most scenic spaces into riverfront gyms, Healthy on the Hudson offers a variety of fun, friendly and free fitness classes led by lululemon ambassadors. From guided meditation and refreshing yoga to high-intensity workouts, there’s something for all skill levels to enjoy this summer. Registration is required for these classes and remember to bring your own mat! lululemon is the presenting sponsor of Healthy on the Hudson.

● Mondays: Meditation & Restorative Yoga | Pier 84 at W 44th Street

● Tuesdays: HIIT | Pier 25 at N Moore Street

● Wednesdays: Yoga/HIIT | Pier 57 at W 15th Street (8am)

● Wednesdays: Yoga | Pier 64 at W 24th Street

● Thursdays: HIIT | Pier 46 at Charles Street

● Fridays: Yoga | Pier 26 at N Moore Street

RIVER DISCOVERY

Discovery Tank

Check the schedule for daily events | Pier 57

Dive into Hudson River Park’s brand-new Discovery Tank which features interactive games and an environmental classroom for budding scientists of all ages. Explore beneath the surface of the Hudson River through immersive games to meet fascinating critters that call our local waterways home while learning about the environment. Stay tuned for an exciting schedule of events in the Discovery Tank including the following: Guided Gallery Hours, Science Trivia Nights, Sensory Science Classes, Nature-inspired Art Workshops, Lectures and more!

Big City Fishing

Thursdays, July 6 – August 24 | 5-7pm | Pier 26 at N Moore Street

Saturdays, July 8 – August 26 | 11am-2pm | Pier 51 at W 12 Street

Big City Fishing is back in Hudson River Park! Come drop a line during this free catch-and-release program all summer long. More than 200 species of fish are found in the Hudson River and its tributaries, including over 85 species within the Park’s Estuarine Sanctuary waters. Anglers ages 5 and up are invited to participate in this program, with parental supervision required. The Park’s River Project team provides all necessary equipment and an on-site fishing tutorial. Participation is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wetlab Look-ins

Sundays, June 4 – October 22* | 11am-5pm | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Tuesdays, June 6 – October 24 | 4-7pm | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Wednesdays, June 7 – October 25 | 4-7pm | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Saturdays, July 8 – August 26 | 11am-2pm | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Meet Hudson River wildlife at the Wetlab, the Park’s research aquarium that is free and open to the public. During Wetlab Look-ins, visitors can join a drop-in tour led by the Park’s River Project team to learn more about fascinating local wildlife including oyster toadfish, lined seahorses and blue crabs. The Wetlab opens each year in June and features a rotating exhibit of fish and invertebrates that are collected in the Park as part of its ongoing Fish Ecology Survey. *no programs June 25, July 2, September 3, or October 8.

Meet the Fishes

Sunday, June 4 |11am-5pm | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Join us for the annual opening of the Wetlab, the Park’s seasonal research aquarium that is free and open to the public. See some of the Wetlab’s first marine residents of the season collected by the Park’s River Project as part of its ongoing Fish Ecology Survey. Uniquely, the Wetlab is representative of the species currently inhabiting the Hudson River and as water conditions change throughout the season, new species rotate into the tanks as others are released back into the river.

Park Tours

Thursdays, June to September | 6pm | Locations vary, check hudsonriverpark.org for additional event information

Explore Hudson River Park during relaxing and informative walks focused on shoreline ecology, native plants, history and more. Take a tour of the Pier 26 Tide Deck, a rocky tidal marsh to learn about this special environment and the animals that inhabit our 400-acre Estuarine Sanctuary. Dig in to learn about sustainability during a visit to the Park’s Compost Center. Hop aboard some of the fascinating historic vessels that are berthed in the Park for a behind-the-scenes tour while learning fascinating history. Be sure to check out our website for a full schedule of this year’s tour themes and locations.

Ask a Scientist

Thursdays, June 8, July 20, September 21, November 30 | Locations vary, check hudsonriverpark.org for additional event information

Laugh and learn from local STEM experts during Ask a Scientist, programs designed especially for adults to enjoy. This year, the Park is teaming up with both Nerd Nite and Secret Science Club to offer this special series of informative and entertaining events. Engage in a live Q&A session with experts and invite your friends for an evening of science fun.

Release of the Fishes

October 26 | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Help the Park’s River Project team return the Wetlab’s fish residents to the Hudson River as the flowthrough aquarium closes for the season. River Project staff will teach visitors about the fish populations, lead kid-friendly activities and share the Park’s research and education initiatives.

FAMILY

SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival

September 29 & 30 | All day | Pier 84 at W 44th Street

Come celebrate all things marine science during SUBMERGE! Join our River Project team and STEM experts across New York for two exhilarating days of interactive science, sharing the wonders and wildlife of New York City’s coastal waters. SUBMERGE features awesome experiments, kid-approved entertainment and more! Stay tuned for more details. Email education@hrpt.ny.gov to learn more about the event.

Pumpkin Smash

November 4 | 11am-2pm | Location TBA

Ready for some post-Halloween fun? Bring jack-o-lanterns or uncarved pumpkins and squash, smash and smush them into compost to help keep the park beautiful, green and growing. Participants get fifteen minutes to break up gourds into the smallest pieces possible and then learn how composting works at the Park.

VOLUNTEER AT THE PARK

HRPK Green Team

April 8, April 22, May 6, May 20, June 10, June 24, July 15, August 5, September 16, October 28, November 18, December 9

Gain meaningful experience working with friends, community members and like-minded individuals looking to beautify and maintain the Park’s picturesque waterside landscape. This program offers our community the opportunity to nurture their inner green thumb while improving public green space. Members of the Green Team work with the Park’s seasoned horticulture staff and support planting, weeding, pruning, mulching, and other gardening activities. Locations and activities vary each month. Email volunteer@hudsonriverpark.org or call for more information at 347-515-2242.