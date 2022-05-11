Hudson River Park is hosting over 260 free events this summer

The summer series announcements keep on coming: Hudson River Park just unveiled its spring and summer lineups, which are looking even better than usual given an increase in funding.

In total, New Yorkers will get to enjoy more than 260 free (and awesome!) events through November, including sunset salsa lessons, a BBQ festival, fitness classes, science-related programs and tours of the park itself. Add to it all the new giant public rooftop park that will open at Hudson River Park's Pier 57 and you've got yourself a new must-visit summer destination.

You can find the entire lineup of free programs right here, but we'd be remiss not to mention some standouts, including the always-popular Dance in HRPK event, which transforms the piers into large-scale dance floors. This year, a new public space at Pier 76 will be activated in conjunction to the program to accommodate even more participants.

The annual opening of the park's seasonal research aquarium, Wetlab, is also an open-to-the-public happening that you should check out.

Bike lessons, live music concerts, yoga and mindfulness classes are also on the docket—completely gratis.

It's worth mentioning that three of the park's most popular offerings—the Hudson River Dance Festival, the Blues BBQ Festival and the SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival—are all returning in-person this year for the first time since COVID-19 hit.

Basically, you can spend your entire summer at Hudson River Park and you still won't be able to experience all that the destination has to offer this season. And to add to your bucket list exhaustion, here is your reminder that Bryant Park will host more than 25 free performances this summer and that a free outdoor concert series is taking over Hudson Yards beginning next month.

Get ready, folks. Summer in New York is just getting started.

