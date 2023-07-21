Summer is already a celebratory time, but this year even more so: New York City is honoring 50 years of hip-hop, born right here in our fair boroughs back on August 11, 1973. And to commemorate the historic occasion, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the start of the I LOVE NY Summer of Hip Hop, a statewide recognition of the world-changing genre and this milestone anniversary.

Hosted in partnership with cultural organizations all across the state, including Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, The Strong National Museum in Rochester and the Auburn Public Theater in Auburn, the series will feature live concerts, exhibitions, family-friendly programming and other special events throughout July and August.

"The birth of hip-hop in New York set off a musical revolution that reverberated around the world," Governor Hochul said. "Fifty years later, the hip-hop genre is an essential part of New York's cultural fabric as it continues to tell the story of our great state. I am excited to celebrate that legacy with our Summer of Hip Hop series and urge New Yorkers and visitors to visit one of our events, participate in our ticket giveaway, and learn more about hip-hop's rich history in New York State."

One of the four anchor events hosted and co-presented by New York State will take place in Manhattan: Lincoln Center Hip-Hop Week, which will take place from Wednesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 12 and will consist of 12 free events, including live performances from Rakim and Big Daddy Kane, freestyle battles, dance competitions, silent discos and creative workshops.

Another big NYC celebration will be the Hip Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium, headlined by hip-hop royalty like Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fat Joe, and Kid Capri. New Yorkers can enter a sweepstakes to win a VIP experience for two at the show, a Legends Package that includes prime on-field seating and entry through suite entrance pre-concert, plus all-inclusive food and nonalcoholic beverages in the Legends Suite Club.

Check out the full list of NYC events at the I Love NY Summer of Hip Hop site.