Ice skating at Rockefeller Center will be back before Thanksgiving

You can hit the ice as soon as November 21.

No holiday season in New York is complete without a trip around the rink at Rockefeller Center. Tourists and locals alike have raced around that ice under a golden Prometheus since 1936, and while some other holiday traditions won’t be happening this year in NYC you can still count on lacing up there.

The famed ice skating rink in midtown will reopen to the public for the winter on November 21.

What exactly will be different this year? Rockefeller Center will offer timed tickets only, and the rink will close for the 2020-2021 season on January 17—several months earlier than usual.

Time Out/Ali Garber

If you want to plan an outing to do one of New York’s quintessential winter activities, book it in advance. Tickets are slated to go on sale right before Thanksgiving on November 12.

If the weather is similar then to what we’re currently experiencing in the city right now, you may very well be skating in a t-shirt.

