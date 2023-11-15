New York
Timeout

Ice Skating, Wollman Rink, Central Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Ice skating in Central Park is officially one of America's most cherished Thanksgiving traditions

Is there anything better than gliding under the skyscrapers and trees?

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Turns out, one of America's favorite holiday traditions takes place right here in New York: ice skating in Central Park.

The activity was just voted the eighth most cherished Thanksgiving tradition by photo website Mixbook, even outranking the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which came in 13th place on the list.

Just in case you haven't yet partaken in the fun (what are you waiting for), here's a bit about it.

Central Park has two main ice skating rinks: Wollman Rink near the Central Park Zoo and Harlem's Lasker Rink (which is closed for renovations until 2024).

The Conservatory Water also invites folks to bring their own skates for some free skating if the water freezes to a consistent six inches of ice, but, well, the world has just been too warm for that lately. 

That's all to say: Wollman Rink is your best bet this season if you're looking to partake in the beloved tradition. The destination opens at 10am daily, with pre-timed entry tickets offered at $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 2-12 and $10 for seniors 65 years or older. You can also sign up for youth skating classes, hockey clinics and private lessons for all ages. Lockers are available for $7, to keep shoes and possessions safe. 

Just in case you were wondering, here is the top 15 ranking of the most beloved Thanksgiving traditions and events around the country:

1. 6abc Dunkin' Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
2. Detroit's America's Thanksgiving Parade in Michigan
3. Ameren’s Thanks-for-Giving Parade in Missouri 
4. Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade in Maryland
5. Black Friday shopping at the Mall of America in Bloomington in Minnesota
6. America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade and Celebration in Plymouth in Massachusetts
7. The Phoenix Zoo 'ZooLights' in Arizona
8. Ice skating in Central Park in New York
9. Sioux Falls Parade of Lights in South Dakota
10. Thanksgiving Egg Bowl Football Game in Mississippi
11. Downtown Denver Grand Illumination in Colorado
12. Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade, Charlotte in North Carolina
13. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
14. Turkey Day Classic Football Game at Alabama State University in Alabama
15. Rock-A-Hula's Thanksgiving Dinner & Show in Hawaii 

