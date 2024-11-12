Idina Menzel will perform on a float at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Bronx Zoo is really taking Thanksgiving to the next level: the institution just announced that Broadway star Idina Menzel will perform while parading on the zoo's brand new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float on November 28.

According to an official press release, Menzel will sing "Great Escape," a song from her new Broadway musical, Redwood.

"Set against the backdrop of Manhattan on the zoo’s beautiful, all-new float, the performance will send an important message about conservation as spectators marvel at the incredible natural biomes on the float, including the Russian Boreal Forest, the African Savanna, and the African Rainforest, and representations of the amazing animals who call these places home," reads the release.

As previously reported, the Bronx Zoo's new float, dubbed "The Wondrous World of Wildlife," will honor the institution's 125th anniversary, celebrating the venue's awesome exhibits.

Expect a Russian boreal forest section, compete with an Amur tiger in its natural snow-covered environment; an African savanna portion boasting four different species (giraffes! Zebra! Ostriches! Horbills!); the African rainforest with a grey parrot, a gorilla and an okapi; and odes to the Rainey Memorial Gate and the Zoo Center, two of the most iconic pieces of architecture when analyzing the destination as a whole.

As for Redwood, which was actually co-conceived by Menzel herself: the production stars the actress as Jesse, a successful businesswoman whose life takes an unexpected turn and leads her at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California.

The musical will debut at the Nederlander Theatre in January. Tickets are available here.