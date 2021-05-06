New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Citi Field
Photograph: Marc S. Levine/New York MetsCiti Field stadium

If you get vaccinated at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field, you’ll get a free ticket to a game

Attend a Mets or a Yankee game for free—with a side of Johnson & Johnson.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

Back in February, Yankee Stadium opened as a vaccination hub and now, folks willing to get jabbed there and at Citi Field before attending a game will actually receive a free ticket to Mets and Yankees events.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Yankees and the Mets, if you get a vaccine, they will give you a free ticket to the game," said Governor Andrew Cuomo during an official press conference yesterday. 

Beginning next week, fans will be able to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at both ballparks and subsequently receive free tickets to the games.

Additionally, certain sections within both destinations will be set aside for vaccinated fans that will not be required to social distance. Masks wearing will still be required across all areas and children under 16 who are not yet eligible to get jabbed will be allowed to sit next to their vaccinated family members in the designated sections.

By separating vaccinated ballpark goers from unvaccinated ones, both stadiums will also be able to increase their capacity from the currently-in-place standard of 33% starting May 19. To be clear: vaccinated portions of the seatings will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity while the rest of the stadiums will abide by the 33% standard. 

The Governor assured unvaccinated New Yorkers that they won't be penalized with "worst" seats. "It's not like you get the nosebleed seat because you're unvaccinated and the vaccinated people get the better seats. It doesn't work that way," he said during his briefing.

One more thing: folks will no longer have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter each premise.

Specific details about how the new program will be implemented are still up in the air, but you can expect the policies to officially be in place by the end of this month. All of a sudden, we find ourselves incredibly drawn to baseball games. 

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.