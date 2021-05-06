If you get vaccinated at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field, you’ll get a free ticket to a game

Back in February, Yankee Stadium opened as a vaccination hub and now, folks willing to get jabbed there and at Citi Field before attending a game will actually receive a free ticket to Mets and Yankees events.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Yankees and the Mets, if you get a vaccine, they will give you a free ticket to the game," said Governor Andrew Cuomo during an official press conference yesterday.

Beginning next week, fans will be able to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at both ballparks and subsequently receive free tickets to the games.

Additionally, certain sections within both destinations will be set aside for vaccinated fans that will not be required to social distance. Masks wearing will still be required across all areas and children under 16 who are not yet eligible to get jabbed will be allowed to sit next to their vaccinated family members in the designated sections.

By separating vaccinated ballpark goers from unvaccinated ones, both stadiums will also be able to increase their capacity from the currently-in-place standard of 33% starting May 19. To be clear: vaccinated portions of the seatings will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity while the rest of the stadiums will abide by the 33% standard.

The Governor assured unvaccinated New Yorkers that they won't be penalized with "worst" seats. "It's not like you get the nosebleed seat because you're unvaccinated and the vaccinated people get the better seats. It doesn't work that way," he said during his briefing.

One more thing: folks will no longer have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter each premise.

Specific details about how the new program will be implemented are still up in the air, but you can expect the policies to officially be in place by the end of this month. All of a sudden, we find ourselves incredibly drawn to baseball games.

