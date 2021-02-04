NYC's Yankee Stadium is opening as a vaccination hub on Friday

The iconic NYC landmark will soon help more New Yorkers get vaccinated.

An iconic New York landmark is about to get a timely makeover.

Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio announced this week that Yankee Stadium will be transformed into a COVID-19 vaccine hub.

As the city continues to ramp up its vaccination efforts, the internationally recognizable baseball stadium (which hosted a socially distanced drive-in festival this summer) will open as a site for vaccinations on Friday. The stadium will be providing vaccines strictly to qualified Bronx residents with 15,000 appointments set to be made available during the hub’s first week. Vaccines will be administered seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm.

“The New York Yankees recognize the devastating effect COVID-19 has had on our borough, and it is our privilege to have Yankee Stadium as a host site for providing vaccines to Bronx residents,” the New York Yankees said in a statement.

If you live in the borough and schedule an appointment at Yankee Stadium, you’ll need to bring documents providing your Bronx residency. For the past several weeks, the Bronx has had the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the city and the new hub is meant to directly address that fact.

"This mega site shows what our grassroots, equity-driven NYC Vaccine for All effort is all about," Mayor de Blasio said. "Yankee Stadium has always been known for its World Series banners, but now it'll be recognized as a place where the people of the surrounding community in the Bronx can receive the vaccine doses that they need and deserve. This is about justice and standing up for the neighborhoods that were hardest hit by COVID-19."

Want to know more about vaccinations in NYC right now? Here’s our full guide to everything you need to know about getting a vaccine in New York right now.

