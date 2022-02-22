New York
The vegan breakfast sandwich with plant-based meat and egg at Flip’d by IHOP in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy of Flip’d by IHOP

IHOP just introduced its first plant-based meat substitute exclusively in NYC

Flip’d by IHOP’s new breakfast sandwich is one if its few vegan options

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The International House of Pancakes is now the Island [of Manhattan] House of Plant-based breakfast sandwiches at one NYC offshoot. 

Flip’d, the flapjack giant’s short departure from its famous, decades-old concept (to serve late-night short stacks and morning meats to theatre kids) opened in Flatiron in December. Its premiere menu included burgers, sandwiches, breakfast combos and pancake bowls, which are pancakes served in bowls. Its latest creation joins the ever-expanding category of quick-service plant-based meat-substitutes and similar products all over the globe

The Cali sandwich includes Just Egg (an egg-mitation liquid made with mung bean protein and other ingredients), arugula, roasted tomato and avocado on an explicitly vegan bun. Its pièce de résistance is a sausage-inspired patty created for IHOP by California-headquartered food company Sweet Earth, which was acquired by Nestlé in 2017. It is available exclusively at the NYC Flip’d in part because this is the fledgling venture’s latest location (there’s another in Kansas), and because its franchisee is vegan, according to a company spokesperson. 

The Flip’d Cali sandwich sells for $7.49 at 110 East 23rd Street and additional exclusive menu items are reportedly also in the works.

