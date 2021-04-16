'In the Heights' will officially open this year's in-person Tribeca Film Festival

And, for the first time ever, opening night screenings will be broadcast across all five boroughs.

Just last month, we were delighted with the news that the Tribeca Film Festival was going to return with in-person outdoor screenings all over town starting June 9. The good news keeps piling up: the festival's organizers just announced that the much-anticipated Jon M. Chu-directed In The Heights musical will be this year's opening film.

But there's more: in honor of the event's 20th anniversary, opening night screenings will be broadcast at multiple outdoor venues all across the five boroughs.

Clearly, the decision is an apt one: what will likely be the film of the summer takes place all over Washington Heights. In case you're, well, living under a rock, here's a bit about the plot: Set over the course of three days and involving a variety of characters, the film mostly focuses on the story of Unsnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos), a local bodega owner who sings about his past and his hopes for the future after an inheritance from his late grandmother has him consider closing the store to retire to the Dominican Republic.

The production, which will actually have its world premiere at the festival, is based on the eponymous 2007 stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also created, produced and stars in the film version) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (the film's screenwriter).

"It is such an honor to open the 20th anniversary Tribeca Festival with In the Heights," said Miranda in an official statement. "We’re so excited to welcome them uptown! This will be an unforgettable night at the United Palace. We can’t wait to share this musical love letter to our community, with our community, in our community."

This year's festival will run through June 20 and you can already buy tickets and special passes to the various screenings right here.

See you there!

