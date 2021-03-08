New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Vago Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Andrew Werner / Vago Restaurant

Indoor dining can re-open at 75% capacity all over New York—except for the city

The new guidelines go into effect on March 19.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

The never-ending dance that is indoor dining continues: Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all restaurants outside of the five boroughs can expand their indoor dining capacity to 75% starting March 19. Eateries within New York City, however, will have to keep operating at 35% capacity indoors for now.

The logic behind the difference in guidelines rests on the assumption that New York City happens to be more densely populated than surrounding neighborhoods, therefore increasing the potential risk of spreading COVID-19. 

Unlike previous capacity-related decisions, this one will have to be approved by the New York legislature before becoming official since the Governor has been stripped of his emergency powers in response to accusations of sexual harassment and his administration's recently unveiled role in the nursing home scandal.

The restaurants-related update comes alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) new guidelines for vaccinated people, which were announced today. According to the CDC, vaccinated folks can now gather indoors without wearing masks or having to social distance. They also no longer need to quarantine if exposed to someone carrying the virus—as long as they don't display any symptoms themselves—and can actually visit an unvaccinated household "where people are at low risk of serious coronavirus illness."

These are obviously huge steps forward that almost entirely rely on the efficacy of the various vaccines currently being administered around the country and the access each state is providing citizens with. 

In New York—as in all other states—rules are constantly changing so do make sure to keep up to date with them and claim your spot on the vaccine line as soon as you can. Check out our constantly updated vaccine page to learn more about the process. 

Most popular on Time Out

- This New Yorker found a secret second apartment behind her apartment
- This best things to do in NYC this week
- The best restaurants in Queens
- This immersive new public art installation brings light-up platforms to the Brooklyn waterfront
- A giant outdoor performing arts center is opening at Lincoln Center this April

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.