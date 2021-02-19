New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
indoor dining
Photograph: Shutterstock

Indoor dining in NYC will increase to 35 percent capacity

It's the highest indoor capacity that NYC's allowed since March of last year.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

Indoor dining in NYC is undergoing yet another change.

In a press conference earlier today, Governor Cuomo announced that indoor dining capacity in NYC will soon be increasing from 25 to 35 percent. (Indoor dining previously returned at 25 percent just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.)

The new announcement comes hot on the heels of some updated safety guidelines that the city released for those choosing to dine inside.

When it comes to the choice to dine inside at the moment, it appears that most New Yorkers are somewhat divided on the issue. In a recent survey on our Instagram, only 44 percent of respondents said they were now comfortable dining inside compared to 56 percent who said they’d be declining to do so now. However, 56 percent of you did say you’d still be dining out at some point before receiving the vaccine.

The updated indoor dining capacity rules will go into effect on February 26.

Most popular on Time Out

- The most famous paintings of all time
- Reddit users are going crazy over this map defining NYC’s borders
- 11 best snow songs for weathering any winter storm
- This new immersive art show will take you on a journey through fractal dimensions
- The best ski resorts near NYC for a winter getaway

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.