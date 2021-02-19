Indoor dining in NYC will increase to 35 percent capacity

It's the highest indoor capacity that NYC's allowed since March of last year.

Indoor dining in NYC is undergoing yet another change.

In a press conference earlier today, Governor Cuomo announced that indoor dining capacity in NYC will soon be increasing from 25 to 35 percent. (Indoor dining previously returned at 25 percent just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.)

NEW: New York City restaurants are allowed to expand indoor dining to 35% capacity starting next Friday. — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) February 19, 2021

The new announcement comes hot on the heels of some updated safety guidelines that the city released for those choosing to dine inside.

When it comes to the choice to dine inside at the moment, it appears that most New Yorkers are somewhat divided on the issue. In a recent survey on our Instagram, only 44 percent of respondents said they were now comfortable dining inside compared to 56 percent who said they’d be declining to do so now. However, 56 percent of you did say you’d still be dining out at some point before receiving the vaccine.

The updated indoor dining capacity rules will go into effect on February 26.

Most popular on Time Out

- The most famous paintings of all time

- Reddit users are going crazy over this map defining NYC’s borders

- 11 best snow songs for weathering any winter storm

- This new immersive art show will take you on a journey through fractal dimensions

- The best ski resorts near NYC for a winter getaway

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.