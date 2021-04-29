Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced that NYC plans to "fully reopen" on July 1

While on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he plans to "fully reopen" New York City on July 1. He went on to specify that the city is "ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full-strength." Happy Thursday, folks!

Just in case you're in disbelief, check out the clip from his appearance on the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vosizneias (@vosizneias)

The politician went on to cite the 6.3 million people that have been vaccinated across the city to date, a number that has made officials hopeful. "We know the vaccination effort is going to grow and grow," he said. "We gotta keep working hard on that."

Although lockdown restrictions have been easing around town in the past couple of months (just yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the restaurant curfew that has plagued local eateries for over a year will officially be lifted next month), a vast majority of big businesses—including Broadway—have been shut down entirely for almost a year-and-a-half.

The news comes at the heels of a slew of updates by the city's top cultural institutions announcing a series of outdoor events and projects that hope to draw in the sorts of crowds and tourists that the city relies on throughout warmer months especially. Lincoln Center, for example, is opening a giant outdoor performing arts center imminently while free, outdoor concerts are popping up around town as well.

Dare we say that this summer is shaping up to be a pretty memorable one? We're all in this together, New York.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.