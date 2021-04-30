Indoor dining in NYC will increase to 75 percent capacity on May 7

On April 30, New York Governor Cuomo announced that indoor dining will now be able to increase from 50 percent to 75 percent in the state, the highest capacity NYC restaurants have seen since the pandemic began.

The new announcement comes hot on the heels of Mayor De Blasio announcing that he's hoping the city will be completely reopened by July 1 and with many indoor performance venues reopening their doors again after a year.

When it comes to the choice to dine inside at the moment, many New Yorkers remain divided. In a recent survey on our Instagram, 44 percent of respondents said they were now comfortable dining inside compared to 56 percent who said they’d be declining to do so now. However, 56 percent of you did say you’d still be dining out at some point before receiving the vaccine.

The updated indoor dining capacity rules will go into effect on May 7. On that same day, hair salons, barbershops and other personal care services will also be able to expand to 75 percent capacity. Social distancing and masks will still be required while inside.

