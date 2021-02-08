Indoor dining is officially returning to NYC on February 12

Here is what will arguably be the best news of the day: New York City restaurants will be allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity starting February 12—a full two days earlier than previously expected. Just over a week ago, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted the spirit of the state by announcing the return of indoor dining by Valentine's Day but, today, he's gone a step further with this announcement.

Just before the weekend, during a press a conference, Cuomo mentioned he was considering re-opening indoor dining a day or two earlier than previously expected in an effort to accommodate parents who'd prefer not to head out on a school night and requested a Saturday reopening instead.

"Let’s see what the numbers look like on Monday," said Cuomo, responding to the reporter that brought up the parental concern. "I want to reopen as much as anyone, but it will be on the numbers and if it is safe." The news is now official. "That's a reasonable request, so we'll start indoor dining Friday," Cuomo said today.

What will certainly not be changing any time soon is the 10pm curfew that has been in place across the state for a few months now. Although pressure from a restaurant industry distraught by the effects of the pandemic is mounting, Cuomo expressly said during last week's press conference that, for now, he has no intention of modifying the rule.

Expect the restrictions that characterize just about any outing these days to also stay put, including spaced-out tables, temperature checks, mask-wearing requirements and other social distancing measures.

Let's be honest: as creative and "cute" as some of our outdoor spaces are, we cannot wait to be able to delight in a perfectly prepared plate of pasta while feeling cozy and warm inside of a restaurant. Which is to say: we'll put up with any safety precautions as long as we don't have to freeze while enjoying our dinner.

