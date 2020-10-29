This Google doc shows all NYC restaurants and bars with heaters

We’re started a running list of more than 100 places to stay warm while eating and drinking outdoors across the five boroughs.

With outdoor dining a permanent fixture across the five boroughs these days, one of the most common questions New Yorkers have found themselves asking is: Where can I eat or drink outside without freezing my ass off? Restaurants with heaters? Bars with heaters?

For you dear reader, we’ve started a Google doc with more than 100 restaurants and bars with outdoor dining setups that will keep you warm. Click here to find the running list, which we’ll be updating regularly. It’s like the chain letter we all need this year (email us at food.ny@timeout.com for all the spots we’ve still yet to add because we know Staten Island has more than one spot).

The list is divided by boroughs and each restaurant or bar is hyperlinked where possible so you can find out more because like everything else in 2020, things are constantly changing. But once you’ve found a spot to hang out (don’t be surprised if the restaurant throws in a blanket or foot warmers), enjoy yourself—and remember to wear a mask when you’re not eating or drinking and of course, tip well.

Looking for more options? Here’s everything you need to know about outdoor dining in NYC.

