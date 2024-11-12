Irish star Paul Mescal is starring in a Brooklyn production of 'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Less than a week ago, Deadline sort of announced that Paul Mescal—the Irish actor of Normal People and Gladiator II fame—was going to star in a Broadway staging of A Streetcar Named Desire, reprising the role of Stanley Kowalski, which he had previously taken on in a London production of the play.

Although fans immediately expressed their delight at the actor's potential American theater debut, Mescal's team did not confirm the news and neither did anyone on Broadway.

Fast-forward to today and we can officially confirm that Mescal will, indeed, take another stab at the Tennessee Williams production... but not on Broadway. The Brooklyn Academy of Music announced that the Off-Broadway play will be mounted there this spring, running from February 28, 2025 through April 6, 2025.

Right before then, Mescal will return to the West End for an additional run of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Rebecca Frecknall, who also directed the London version of the show, will helm the New York project, also starring Patsy Ferren as Blanche and Anjana Vasan as Stella.

According to the New York Times, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play will be "the high point of the next season at BAM."

Other season highlights include Macbeth in Stride, which reimagines the classic production with a "Black female icon" at its core, and "The Threepenny Opera" by the Berliner Ensemble.