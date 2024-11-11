Subscribe
Paul Mescal will return to the West End with another run of ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

Everything you need to know about the returning Almeida Theatre smash show

Andrzej Lukowski
Andrzej Lukowski
A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre, 2023
Photo by Marc BrennerPaul Mescal and Patsy Ferran
He’s the man of the moment thanks to his role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 – but next year Paul Mescal will return to a very different previous hit, as the Almeida Theatre’s superb production of A Streetcar Named Desire arrives back in the West End for just three weeks ahead of a transfer to New York.

The revival of Rebecca Frecknall’s award-winning, instant sell-out production will see Mescal reunited with his co-stars Dwayne Walcott, Anjana Vasan and – most notably – the mighty Patsy Ferran, whose extraordinary performance as damaged heroine Blanche DuBois was for many the highlight of the massively acclaimed show.

Tickets will go in an instant and here’s how you can get them: on Thursday November 14, DMT+ members can buy at 10am. Almeida Supporters and ATG+ members can buy at noon, and anyone who signs up here for priority booking can cop them at 2pm. The remaining tickets will go on general sale Friday 15, but good luck with that. Godspeed!

A Streetcar Named Desire is at the Noël Coward Theatre, Feb 3-22 2025.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2024 and 2025.

The Almeida has announced its new season. 

