Is NYC the "most Instagrammable" city on the East Coast?

In our hearts, New York City is the best-looking city in the world. (Okay, okay, aside from the trash piles and the pizza-stealing rats.) But where does Gotham fare when it comes to the most Instagram-worthy cities on the East Coast?

A new study from the New Jersey Real Estate Network digs into just that, judging 18 principal cities (a.k.a. the largest city in a metropolitan area, though population size and employment rates were also taken into account) along the US's eastern coast based on the Instagram hashtags for each given city.

Happily, dear old New York, New York made it into the top three of the East Coast's most Insta-ready cities, with a hashtag volume of 34 million on the popular social media platform. Per the study, popular picture-friendly spots around town included Central Park (duh) and the city's famous skyline, as well as its riverfront views, gorgeous gardens and, in one memorable shot, a 9,335-square-foot panorama of the whole metropolis.

Manhattan did not, however, claim the number-one spot, which surprisingly went to a city down in the Sunshine State that had a hashtag volume of 85 million: Miami, known, of course, for its beautiful beaches, historic sites and colorful markets. In second place was another Southern stunner, Atlanta, Georgia, which has 40 million hashtags on the platform, a favorite for art installations and popular restaurants like The Varsity.

The top 10 most Instagrammable cities on the East Coast are:

Miami, Florida

Hashtag volume: 85 million Atlanta, Georgia

Hashtag volume: 40 million New York, New York

Hashtag volume: 34 million Boston, Massachusetts

Hashtag volume: 25 million Orlando, Florida

Hashtag volume: 24 million Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hashtag volume: 12 million Washington, D.C.

Hashtag volume: 11 million Tampa, Florida

Hashtag volume: 11 million Baltimore, Maryland

Hashtag volume: 9 million Charlotte, North Carolina

Hashtag volume: 4 million

Smaller cities that missed out on the top 10 include Jacksonville, Florida (4 million), Providence, Rhode Island (2 million), Buffalo, New York (2 million), Virginia Beach, Virginia (2 million) and Raleigh, North Carolina (2 million).

You know what to do, New York. Snap a pic of your hometown and let's boost that ranking to number one!