City Island harbor in the Bronx
Photograph: Shutterstock

Is the Bronx’s City Island getting a new ferry stop?

Residents of City Island are begging for additional transportation hubs.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Although Bronxites like to (rightfully) sing the praises of City Island—a coastal neighborhood in the northeastern section of the borough—not many people outside of the area are familiar with the beautiful destination, which actually used to be part of Westchester County.

Locals hope to soon change that by making City Island easier to reach. As reported by CBS News, residents are circulating a petition asking officials to add a City Island ferry stop to supplement the single road leading into and out of town. 

"It would improve the quality of life dramatically," said John Doyle, a resident, to CBS News, specifically noting that 10% of folks who live in City Island work in Manhattan and would therefore benefit from the update.

Although a 2019 NYC Ferry Expansion Feasibility site assessment indicated that ridership on a potential extension would be low, locals are still hoping the city will eventually give in.

"Despite the community’s many assets, transportation to and from the island is an ongoing challenge," reads the petition. "Public transportation options are limited to the BX 29 bus, and for drivers, there is only one road to get on and off the island. Because it is a local tourism hub, weekend traffic overwhelms the local roads into the community."

In the document, the writers also mention hoping to eventually extend the route to Westchester "in the future."

Famous for its seafood restaurants and lobster in particular, City Island is also a great yacht town: basically, the ideal summer-day destination. Easing the travel burden by offering New Yorkers and tourists the ability to access the neighborhood swiftly seems like a no-brainer but, alas, we’ll leave the decision to city officials.

