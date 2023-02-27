It might finally snow in NYC later today!

But you probably will not need your snow boots.

We're not meteorologists, but we're hearing rumors about potential snowfall starting tonight and can't help but report what we've learned.

Believe it or not, despite the fact that we've recently broken the record for the longest winter without flurries, New York City and Long Island are currently under a winter weather advisory. Woohoo!

Don't get too excited just yet, though: predictions estimate we'll see only 3 to 5 inches of snow, mixed with sleet and rain. So, to answer your question, no, we're not about to witness a major snow storm.

Folks who live in other parts of the tri-state area, including the Hudson Valley, might, however, have to brace themselves for a slightly more chaotic night as the forecast indicates the potential for over half-a-foot of snow.

NBC New York is specifically warning people in New York City that the roads will likely get wet during the early evening, causing a messy commute that you're not going to be happy about. Overnight, "slushy accumulations [and] coastal flooding [are] possible."

According to the outlet, things won't get much better tomorrow morning in terms of sleet so, if you can work from home, try to make arrangements to actually do that.

Unsurprisingly, snow lovers have taken to social media to poke fun at what seems to be a pretty disproportionate reaction to a relatively meager amount of possible snow—and we're here for all the comments.

Here are some of our favorites:

You know the climate is so fucked up when weather stations are calling 3 inches of snow a snowstorm in NY 😭😭😭😭😭 — Nicolette 🇪🇨 (@nicosandwitch) February 27, 2023

This weatherman is LIVING for the thought of real, plowable snow in NYC — Rachel Hirschhaut (@HirschhautW2Hs) February 27, 2023

If NYC gets 7 inches of snow I will buy everyone who likes this tweet cookies — Weather and TV Analyst (@sportsontvguy) February 27, 2023