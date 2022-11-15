It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds.

Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.

Even more specifically, according to the advisory, the Tri-State Area will likely get less than an inch of snow but folks who live further west and north might see up to 3 inches of powder starting tonight after 7pm through tomorrow morning.

Alas, although Manhattanites will not have to deal with any shoveling tonight, we must admit that, well, it smells like winter out there. And it's about time.

Since we're on the topic, consider this your reminder that snow days in NYC are no more as students will be expected to log on for remote learning.

“There are technically no more snow days,” said NYC Department of Education Chancellor David C. Banks to Fox 5’s Good Day New York in September. “With the new technology that we have—that’s one of the good things that came out of COVID—if a snow day comes around, we want to make sure that our kids continue to learn. So, sorry, kids. No more snow days, but it’s gonna be good for you!”