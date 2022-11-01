Brace yourselves for a fairly warm November in NYC

We all know how frigid New York can get and so, when we hear that the month of November is going to be unseasonably warm, we tend to forget about what that all means on a climate change scale and just revel in the fact that we won't have to wear our scarves, gloves and boots for a bit longer this year.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will likely remain as mild as they have been today (mid to upper 60s) through the end of the week, at which point they might even reach 70 degrees. According to forecasters who spoke to the New York Post, that's 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

The news may sound particular delightful to New Yorkers participating in the NYC Marathon 2022 this Sunday, who are used to having to contend with snow, rain and the freezing cold during the annual athletic event.

"We can expect to be generally at or above average in the tri-state between now and honestly the next two weeks," Fox Weather meteorologist and producer Christopher Tate said to the Post. "There's not really a big sign of any big chill on the horizon."

As news-worthy as the meteorology reports are, this November likely won't be the warmest one on record in New York. Gothamist reports that the first week of the month back in 2020 brought along with it the "longest streak of 70-degree temperatures for that period on record since tracking started in 1875."

Alas, we'll continue to fight for guidelines aimed at curbing the negative effects of climate change... while also enjoying a few weeks of hotter-than-usual weather while partaking in the best things to do this fall in NYC.