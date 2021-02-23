30 iconic NYC institutions that have now permanently closed

A Gucci men’s suit for $300? A Marc Jacobs cashmere sweater for less than $200? Stella McCartney sunglasses for a scant $40? No, you weren't dreaming—you were shopping at Century 21. You had to rummage to unearth a treasure, but with savings from 25% to 75% off regular store prices, it was a goldmine for less-minted fashion addicts. Alas, the beloved discount department store—which was founded in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn in 1961—filed for bankruptcy in fall 2020 and announced it would close all locations.

Update: Century 21 is officially plotting a comeback.

"Never count out a New Yorker!," the retail chain wrote on an Instagram post last week. "We officially will relaunch the beloved institution in 2021." According to the New York Post, the company is looking to both re-open brick-and-mortar locations and amp up its e-commerce strategy all around the world.