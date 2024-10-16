Subscribe
Italian spa QC New York on Governors Island just opened a giant new building with a restaurant

You'll get to choose between to buffets and indulge in a treatment that involves a chair suspended from the ceiling.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
QC NY Spa 111 Building’s swinging chairs
Photograph: courtesy QC NY Spa
When the luxurious QC NY opened on Governors Island back in 2022, it was the talk of the town—and for good reason: the Italian wellness destination put the 172-acre island back on the scene by offering visitors top-notch experiences overlooking Manhattan's beautiful skyline.

In the years since the opening, the spa has continued to draw attention but it is now officially ready for a glow-up with the unveiling of the new Building 111, a 15,000-square-foot addition complete with a 142-bistro called Casa QC. 

Inside the 5,000-square-foot restaurant, guests can choose to dine in their robes on two buffet options called "relax and refresh" and "relax and gusto" (in Italian, gusto means flavor). The former features cold cuts and artisanal cheeses alongside a salad bar, fruits and dessert options while the latter also includes hot and cold main courses (think pasta dishes, frittate, soups and more).

"Casa QC is designed to be—like the traditional Italian kitchen—the heart of the spa," reads an official press release. "Inspired by the Italian Design Renaissance of the 1960s, Casa QC features a stunning lighting centerpiece by Italian designer Contardi composed of nine lampshades, each inspired by the decade's most fashionable hats."

But let's not forget that this is a wellness center, after all. Building 111 is also home to a room featuring a hydro jet water massage and eight new relaxation areas (you're even welcome to take a nap inside one of them!), plus a number of pretty eclectic sounding themed sections that we cannot wait to visit.

QC NY Spa 111 Building’s feet rollers
Photograph: courtesy QC NY Spa
QC NY Spa 111 Building’s spray room
Photograph: courtesy QC NY Spa
QC NY Spa 111 Building’s dining room
Photograph: courtesy QC NY Spa

On that list is the Horizon Room, where the wellness ritual will involve the use of seaweed (no, we're not kidding) and the Dream room, featuring "six waterbeds that lull the willing wanderer into a soothing sensory reset while a custom-made eight-minute film titled Viaggio Onirico (that would be "dreamlike voyage") is projected overhead." We're already feeling relaxed.

There is also the Lavender Room, which is actually being marketed as "an olfactory treat" complete with a foot massage that uses wooden rollers, the Ice Room (pretty self-explanatory and, yes, it involves a cold plunge), the Balloon Room filled with hot air balloon-like activities and the Butterfly Room, where you'll get to sit on a chair that's suspended from the ceiling.

Whether you're a frequent spa-goer or not, a trip to Building 111 is likely going to be de rigeur this season: there's just something about getting a massage while admiring the skyscrapers that make up Manhattan that will fill you with the kind of wonder necessary to get through New York's upcoming winter season.

