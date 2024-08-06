It’s going to rain a whole lot tonight and tomorrow as Debby moves into the area

It is so hot outside, we can hardly think straight while heading out for a much-needed iced coffee. Hopefully, though, respite is on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service, New York City will likely have to deal with very intense rainstorms starting tonight through tomorrow at noon, courtesy of tropical cyclone Debby. Here’s to hoping the water will help cool temperatures down.

We could get three inches of water per hour in these parts of town, NWS says. That’s a lot.

"Flooding could be locally significant, causing major disruptions to transportation, flooding basements, first floors of residences and businesses, underground infrastructure and posing an elevated threat to life," warns the agency.

Although strong winds and severe storms are mostly expected through tomorrow, officials are also concerned about the potential for additional heavy rainfall through Saturday. We can't wait for the fun weekend ahead (not!).

Geographically speaking, the extreme weather is going to develop "in the vicinity of the tristate area," likely in the southern portion of the territory—but, as you know, things are constantly shifting when it comes to meteorological patterns.

Regardless of how much, how long and where it will rain, one thing is for sure: it's gross out there and all we want to do right now is stay indoors and blast the air conditioning straight into our faces. But if you do want to venture out when the weather starts to turn, feel free to consult our list of best things to do on a rainy day in NYC.