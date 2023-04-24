Step inside the stunning Victorian-style greenhouse at the entrance to the New York Botanical Gardens to discover a whole world of flora. It’s easy to forget you’re still in the city as you walk through displays of everything from aquatic plants to desert cacti to palm trees. The pitter-patter of rain on the glass roof creates a soothing soundtrack to your visit.
When the weather is less than ideal, don’t fret—there are plenty of things to do on a rainy day in NYC. Start by checking out some of these excellent indoor activities below, or use the inclement weather as an excuse to finally sign up for some of the best classes NYC has to offer. During a quick storm, you can always find refuge inside one of Gotham’s many cozy coffee shops.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in spring in NYC