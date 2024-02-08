It's your last chance to see these six amazing NYC art exhibitions

All these shows are closing in the next few weeks, don't miss out.

Cue Donna Summer's "Last Dance." These six art shows are dancing through their their final weeks in NYC.

From a powerful poster exhibit to a fiercely feminist exhibit about Judy Chicago, you won't want to miss these art exhibits, which are some of the best in NYC right now. But don't worry, there's time to head to Museum Mile and beyond before these shows close for good. We've organized them all chronologically, so you can make your plans for an art-filled afternoon.

Six NYC art exhibitions closing soon

Photograph: By Jonathan Dorado

Picasso in Fontainebleau at MoMA, closes February 17

NYC has seen its fair share of Picasso exhibits in the last year. "Celebration Picasso 1973-2023,” a global commemoration at museums across the world, offered a deep dive into many aspects of the artist's work. One of the best in NYC, "Picasso in Fontainebleau," is wrapping up its final days at MoMA.

The exhibition explores three months in the summer of 1921 when Picasso worked out of a makeshift garage studio in Fontainebleau, France. He created both cubist and classical masterpieces, some of which seem so un-Picasso, it's hard to wrap your head around them.

For the first time since 1921, MoMA reunited the works in a sprawling new exhibition.

Photograph: Courtesy of Poster House

We Tried to Warn You! Environmental Crisis Posters at Poster House, closing February 25

This exhibition at the Poster House—a museum dedicated to posters!—features 33 works all about the environment.

Ranging in style from whimsical to apocalyptic, the posters mark important events and movements, including the first Earth Day in 1970, the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States a few years later, and the UN Conference on Environment and Development in 1992.

Amid the climate crisis, "We Tried to Warn You! Environmental Crisis Posters, 1970–2020" feels starkly relevant.

Photograph: Courtesy of Frick Madison

Frick Madison, closes March 3

After three years, the Frick Collection is heading back home. While Henry Clay Frick's mansion underwent a massive renovation, the artwork housed there moved to a temporary location called Frick Madison at 945 Madison Avenue. Frick Madison will close its doors on March 3 as the institution prepares to move back to East 70th Street, which will reopen in late 2024.

The final weeks of Frick Madison offer the last chance to view the once-in-a-lifetime installation of highlights from the Frick’s permanent collection, shown for the first time outside of the museum’s historic home. Masterpieces on display include works by Fragonard, Holbein, Rembrandt, Turner, Vermeer, and Whistler, as well as significant sculptures, porcelain wares, carpets, bronzes, and other decorative arts objects.

At Frick Madison, works are presented chronologically and by region and complemented by the modernist setting of Marcel Breuer’s iconic building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Photograph: By Donald Woodman/ARS, New York | Judy Chicago, Birth Trinity, from the Birth Project

Judy Chicago: Herstory at New Museum, closes March 3

For the first time, a New York museum is presenting a comprehensive survey of work by feminist artist Judy Chicago. In a powerhouse exhibit, the New Museum's "Judy Chicago: Herstory" spans the artist's 60-year career across painting, sculpture, installation, drawing, textiles, photography, stained glass, needlepoint, and printmaking.

"Herstory" traces the entirety of Chicago’s practice from her 1960s experiments in Minimalism and her revolutionary feminist art of the 1970s to her narrative series of the 1980s and 1990s in which she expanded her focus to confront environmental disaster, birth and creation, masculinity, and mortality.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Women Dressing Women at The Met, closes March 10

The latest exhibit from the Met's Costume Institute hands the mic to pioneering women designers who dress women of all shapes and sizes. At "Women Dressing Women," see 80 garments by 70 makers, from couture gowns by well-known designers like Donna Karan to political garments by Katharine Hamnett to plus-size outfits by Ester Manas. It highlights rare pieces from the collection, many of which are on view at The Met for the first time.

Focusing on the period between the early 1900s and today, the collection offers a snapshot of fashion history and fashion trends through four sections: anonymity, visibility, agency, and absence/omission.

Photograph: By Michael Palma Mir / Courtesy of El Museo del Barrio

Something Beautiful: Reframing La Colección at El Museo del Barrio, closes March 10

For more than 50 years, El Museo del Barrio has curated a complex and culturally diverse collection. Now, for the first time in more than two decades, the museum is presenting its most ambitious presentation of that permanent collection with 500 artworks, including more than 100 new acquisitions as part of Reframing La Colección.

El Museo del Barrio, located in the city's East Harlem neighborhood known as "El Barrio," is the nation's leading Latinx and Latin American cultural institution.