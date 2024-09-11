It's your last chance to visit Fotografiska at its current NYC location

For the past five years, photography museum Fotografiska has showcased some of the most ground-breaking, renowned and powerful images in its historic Flatiron District location. Now, you’ve got just a few weeks to visit the ornate building and its remarkable shows before the museum relocates.

Fotografiska New York will cease operations in its current building as of September 29. Though the museum plans to relocate, officials haven’t yet announced its new home in New York City.

Before the museum packs up, head to 281 Park Avenue South to see Vivian Maier’s “Unseen Work,” the first complete presentation of her work in New York. The show is packed with 230 photographs and video clips that explore the late artist's extraordinary talent that was largely unknown until after her death. The images range from the early 1950s to the late 1990s, documenting post-war America and the facade of the American dream.

Photograph: By Vivian Maier, a self portrait / Courtesy of Fotografiska

Also at the museum, see a display of Bruce Gilden’s archival works in "Why These?" and check out Jean-Andre Antoine’s debut solo museum exhibition, "From Prince St. with Love." In addition to these exhibitions, Fotografiska will offer special programming during its final days.

As the month winds down, the museum will close its doors on Park Avenue. Fotografiska officials said their current space didn’t allow them to showcase imagery in the way they’d like to. The building’s walls are only 9 feet high, as compared to 12-foot walls at Fotografiska’s sister sites in Berlin, Shanghai, Stockholm, and Tallinn, as Artnet reported. That limits what the museum can show, and it’s even halted some projects by big names, the site reported.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out New York

As an institution, Fotografiska was founded in Stockholm in 2010, and it's expanded from there. Its mission is to create "a destination to discover world-class photography, eclectic programming, elevated dining, and surprising new perspectives."