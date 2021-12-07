New York
House of Gucci still
Photograph: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

It's your last night to check out this 'House of Gucci' exhibition in NYC

You have until 9pm to catch the exhibit at Fotografiska.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
The much-anticipated movie House of Gucci—directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino—has been out in theaters for a few weeks now, but if you're curious about the mechanics that brought the epic film to life, you're going to want to visit photography museum Fotografiska in the Flatiron today. 

In fact, a special, limited-time exhibit showcasing limited-time exhibit presented in partnership with United Artists Releasing and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc. showcases "never-before-seen photography, film footage, cast portraits and costumes." The catch: the show was mounted for just three days and today would be the last chance for you to see it. You've got until 9pm to run there.

You can buy tickets to the museum right here for $26 ($16 with a student ID or if a senior citizen) or just grab some once you get there. Either way: hurry up. What are you still doing here? Rush to midtown, sweetie!

