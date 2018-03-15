Jack White just announced an intimate show in Brooklyn next week

Jack White will be in New York City to headline the annual summer blowout that is Governors Ball (got your tickets yet?)—but he'll also be visiting the city for a show much sooner than that. The formerly-red-obsessed, now-blue-clad performer celebrates the release of his new album, Boarding House Reach, with an intimate show at the Warsaw on Friday, March 23. To get in, you'll have to have already purchased a three-day pass or Friday one-day pass for GovBall by Sunday, March 18 and noon. You'll then receive a code on Sunday to get these limited tickets on Monday, March 19 at 10am. Capisce?

Whether or not you score tickets, you'll be able to enjoy White’s new album in full when it comes out Friday, March 23 at midnight. Check out the latest single from that below.

