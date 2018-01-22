The Governors Ball 2018 daily lineup is here, and it’ll have to do

Ah, Governors Ball, the three-day blowout that unofficially kicks off New York City’s summer music festival season. The bonanza, which gets its name from its original location on Governors Island, returns to Randalls Island Park this year from June 1–3. The fest announced its lineup earlier this month with the curious omission of one of its acts (it turned out to be James Blake), and on Monday released its day-by-day lineup.
Legendary rocker Jack White closes out the first night of the fest, with Blake, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Post Malone also on the bill. Travis Scott, Halsey and Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson’s collaboration) are the featured acts on Saturday, which looks to be the least inspiring day on the lineup (unless maybe you’re a fan who wants to see The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra or Cut Copy play at an outdoor fest for the umpteenth time). Eminem will close out the fest on Sunday, along with N.E.R.D., Khalid, CHVRCHES and Sylvan Esso. Third Eye Blind will also play on Sunday, urging fans to step back from the ledge after a three-day gauntlet of music and booze.
Three-day general admission and VIP passes to Governors Ball also went on sale to the public on Monday. Single day tickets will hit the market on Thursday, January 25 for anyone who isn’t interested in attending all three days.
You can find the full daily lineup and poster below, and follow Time Out New York for updates when the full schedule for the festival is released.
Friday, June 1
Jack White
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Post Malone
James Blake
Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley
The Glitch Mob
Maggie Rogers
6LACK
DRAM
GoldLink
Tash Sultana
Alvvays
Wolf Alice
Belly
Flight Facilities
POND
Two Feet
Sir Sly
A$AP Twelvyy
Lou The Human
Lophiile
Slaves (UK)
Saturday, June 2
Travis Scott
Halsey
Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)
The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)
2 Chainz
Cut Copy
Galantis
Russ
Manchester Orchestra
Japandroids
Kelela
Brockhampton
LANY
The Menzingers
Jay Electronica
Moses Sumney
AURORA
Loyle Carner
Cuco
The Spencer Lee Band
Mikky Ekko
The Regrettes
Sunday, June 3
Eminem
N.E.R.D.
Khalid
Chvrches
Lil Uzi Vert
Sylvan Esso
Dirty Projectors
Aminé
Kali Uchis
Margo Price
Vic Mensa
Third Eye Blind
Billie Eilish
Quinn XCII
The Struts
Middle Kids
Knox Fortune
WESTSIDE GUNN & CONWAY
berhana
Alice Merton
Confidence Man
