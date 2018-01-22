The Governors Ball 2018 daily lineup is here, and it’ll have to do

Ah, Governors Ball, the three-day blowout that unofficially kicks off New York City’s summer music festival season. The bonanza, which gets its name from its original location on Governors Island, returns to Randalls Island Park this year from June 1–3. The fest announced its lineup earlier this month with the curious omission of one of its acts (it turned out to be James Blake), and on Monday released its day-by-day lineup.

Legendary rocker Jack White closes out the first night of the fest, with Blake, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Post Malone also on the bill. Travis Scott, Halsey and Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson’s collaboration) are the featured acts on Saturday, which looks to be the least inspiring day on the lineup (unless maybe you’re a fan who wants to see The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra or Cut Copy play at an outdoor fest for the umpteenth time). Eminem will close out the fest on Sunday, along with N.E.R.D., Khalid, CHVRCHES and Sylvan Esso. Third Eye Blind will also play on Sunday, urging fans to step back from the ledge after a three-day gauntlet of music and booze.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes to Governors Ball also went on sale to the public on Monday. Single day tickets will hit the market on Thursday, January 25 for anyone who isn’t interested in attending all three days.

You can find the full daily lineup and poster below, and follow Time Out New York for updates when the full schedule for the festival is released.

Friday, June 1

Jack White

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Post Malone

James Blake

Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley

The Glitch Mob

Maggie Rogers

6LACK

DRAM

GoldLink

Tash Sultana

Alvvays

Wolf Alice

Belly

Flight Facilities

POND

Two Feet

Sir Sly

A$AP Twelvyy

Lou The Human

Lophiile

Slaves (UK)

Saturday, June 2

Travis Scott

Halsey

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)

2 Chainz

Cut Copy

Galantis

Russ

Manchester Orchestra

Japandroids

Kelela

Brockhampton

LANY

The Menzingers

Jay Electronica

Moses Sumney

AURORA

Loyle Carner

Cuco

The Spencer Lee Band

Mikky Ekko

The Regrettes

Sunday, June 3

Eminem

N.E.R.D.

Khalid

Chvrches

Lil Uzi Vert

Sylvan Esso

Dirty Projectors

Aminé

Kali Uchis

Margo Price

Vic Mensa

Third Eye Blind

Billie Eilish

Quinn XCII

The Struts

Middle Kids

Knox Fortune

WESTSIDE GUNN & CONWAY

berhana

Alice Merton

Confidence Man

