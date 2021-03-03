New YorkChange city
Photograph: Shutterstock

Javits Center and Yankee Stadium will be administering vaccines 24/7 starting this week

Appointments open up today.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Eligible New Yorkers still scrambling to get a vaccine appointment, listen up: New York state just announced that it will start administering the Johnson & Johnson shot during overnight hours at the Javits Center, Yankee Stadium and the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse beginning this Friday. Appointments at Yankee Stadium will open at 11am today while slots at the Javits Center and the Fairgrounds will open tomorrow at 8am. 

The new program—which will offer appointments 24 hours a day—will not affect the administration of the Pfizer vaccine at Yankee Stadium and the Javits Center. Both of the latter efforts will continue functioning as they have for the past few weeks.   

The single-dose vaccine was just granted emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. "The White House has made great process securing additional Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and New York State will receive a large initial allocation of them to be administered over the next week," said Governor Andrew Cuomo in an official press release, revealing that the state expects to receive nearly 165,000 doses of the shots by the end of this week. "There will then be a lag in Johnson & Johnson production until it ticks up again roughly two weeks later. This pilot plan will maximize the initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get as many shots in arms as possible." 

The development follows yesterday's news regarding expanded vaccine eligibility requirements. Here is everything we know about who qualifies for the shots now and how distribution efforts are rolling out locally.

Below, find more information about who qualifies for the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine and how to secure an appointment at each location:

Yankee Stadium: Open to eligible Bronx residents that can schedule a visit by calling 833-SOMOS-NY or by visiting somosvaccinations.com.

Javits Center and New York State Fairgrounds: Appointments available by calling 833-NYS-4-VAX and online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

